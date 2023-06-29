Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 85 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in American Water Works by 6.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $140.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

