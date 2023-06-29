First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 99 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after buying an additional 1,339,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,594 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $620,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $421,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.50.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $401.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $406.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

