Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %

Prologis stock opened at $120.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.09 and its 200-day moving average is $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The company has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.62.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

