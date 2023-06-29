Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Position Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

