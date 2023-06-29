Derbend Asset Management Has $520,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Derbend Asset Management reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $311,238,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

