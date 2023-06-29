GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $221,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McKesson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,713,000 after buying an additional 92,338 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after buying an additional 54,048 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in McKesson by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after acquiring an additional 442,134 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,837. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $415.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $388.02 and a 200-day moving average of $372.84. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $315.78 and a one year high of $419.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

