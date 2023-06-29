Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Raised by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 15,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,365 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the first quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 80,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.