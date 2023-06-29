Clarius Group LLC Has $285,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $165.14 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $131.27 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

