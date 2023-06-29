Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the first quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 80,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 99,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.