Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Edison International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.55. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.738 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

