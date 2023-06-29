Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 1,779 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 78,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 324,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 27.8% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 348,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

