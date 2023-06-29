CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 40.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Clorox by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $156.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.31. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.