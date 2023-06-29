MCF Advisors LLC Increases Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,717,000 after buying an additional 146,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,320,000 after purchasing an additional 154,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,865,000 after purchasing an additional 199,088 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW opened at $113.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

