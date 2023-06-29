MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 416 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,105,000 after buying an additional 1,256,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Exelon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,107,000 after buying an additional 1,024,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,530,000 after buying an additional 3,055,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

