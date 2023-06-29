MCF Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Southern by 681.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 189,354 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Southern by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 225,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in Southern by 9.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 167,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

