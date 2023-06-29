MCF Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Insider Activity

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

