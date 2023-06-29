MCF Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.56.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

