MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,267 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DVN opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.