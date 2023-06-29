MCF Advisors LLC Invests $197,000 in Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBT)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palantir Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,455,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $784,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $784,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rubicon Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Jose Miguel Enrich acquired 240,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $100,864.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,531.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rubicon Technologies Stock Down 7.9 %

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Rubicon Technologies from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ RBT opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubicon Technologies, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Rubicon Technologies Company Profile

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

