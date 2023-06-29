MCF Advisors LLC Sells 387 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.26.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $109.26 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

