MCF Advisors LLC Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 13,108.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWK opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $118.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 71.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

