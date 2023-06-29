MCF Advisors LLC Has $158,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,964,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91,639 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after buying an additional 415,350 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lennar by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,398,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,019,000 after acquiring an additional 37,843 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,644,000 after purchasing an additional 268,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar stock opened at $125.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average of $104.20. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $127.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.53.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

