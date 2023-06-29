MCF Advisors LLC Sells 78 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Snap-on by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,284,000 after purchasing an additional 120,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,975,000 after acquiring an additional 114,488 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,822,000 after acquiring an additional 92,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SNA opened at $283.19 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $192.25 and a one year high of $284.59. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.53.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,504 shares of company stock worth $17,197,050. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Mkm upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.29.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

