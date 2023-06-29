FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Free Report) by 2,420.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of FingerMotion worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FingerMotion alerts:

FingerMotion Stock Performance

Shares of FNGR opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FingerMotion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FingerMotion ( NASDAQ:FNGR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $12.81 million for the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of FingerMotion in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

About FingerMotion

(Free Report)

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.