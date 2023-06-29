MCF Advisors LLC Has $75,000 Stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,877 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QAI. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $26.94 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

