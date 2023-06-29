MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $283.54 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.12. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

