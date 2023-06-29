American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.23.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $81.62 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

