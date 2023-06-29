MCF Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2,000.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after buying an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,728,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at $572,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,178 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $548.67 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $576.68. The firm has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.94.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

