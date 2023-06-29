MCF Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

