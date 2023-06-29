MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 1,449 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 371.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 61,934 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 12.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 15.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

V.F. Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.11%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

