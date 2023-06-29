MCF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 29.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $284.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.29 and its 200 day moving average is $286.86. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.