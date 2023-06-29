EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in EngageSmart were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after buying an additional 586,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,979,000 after buying an additional 517,918 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after buying an additional 716,440 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 908,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after buying an additional 502,986 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 2,355 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $40,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,414.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $64,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,610 shares in the company, valued at $102,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 2,355 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $40,553.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,414.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,804 shares of company stock valued at $628,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EngageSmart Stock Up 0.4 %

ESMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.01 and a beta of 0.45. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.62 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 6.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.