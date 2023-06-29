MCF Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 891,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 142,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,033,000 after buying an additional 540,731 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 57,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

