U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 17.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.