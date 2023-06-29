Allworth Financial LP Acquires 831 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $859,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $199.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $203.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

