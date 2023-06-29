Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $43,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 108.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.92 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

