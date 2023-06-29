Allworth Financial LP Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Crane Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $195.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.68.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

