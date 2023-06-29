IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,987 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,426,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,709,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,903,000 after purchasing an additional 394,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

