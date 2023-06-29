Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Stock Up 0.1 %

IVV stock opened at $438.68 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $423.05 and its 200-day moving average is $408.24. The company has a market cap of $327.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

