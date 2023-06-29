Allworth Financial LP Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 66.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 144,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 57,704 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 300,618 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,715,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 162,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 66,274 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

CSCO opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

