Allworth Financial LP Sells 22,039 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,039 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,055,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $184.31 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.52.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.