Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

