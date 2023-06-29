First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 60,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 37,601 shares.The stock last traded at $80.63 and had previously closed at $79.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.2776 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.97. The firm has a market cap of $796.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

