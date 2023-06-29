First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 60,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 37,601 shares.The stock last traded at $80.63 and had previously closed at $79.49.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.2776 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.97. The firm has a market cap of $796.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.