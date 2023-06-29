IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.17 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,548 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Splunk by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $104.35 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day moving average is $94.42.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. Analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

