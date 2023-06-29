Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Avity Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

