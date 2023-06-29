Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $89.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $93.30.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

