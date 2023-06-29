Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.00- EPS.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.