CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 923 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,399,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $132.51 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.39. The firm has a market cap of $233.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

