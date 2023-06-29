State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,890 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.8% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $66,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $474.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $442.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.