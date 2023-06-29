Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,203 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.3% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Visa by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

V stock opened at $228.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

